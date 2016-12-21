.com | Leaked Report: Mugabe 'in trou...

.com | Leaked Report: Mugabe 'in trouble with war vets'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

A leaked confidential ministerial document has revealed that Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe , 92, might be in trouble after the country's former freedom fighters declared that they no longer want him to lead the southern African country. The war veterans, who called Mugabe "a genocidal dictator", issued a damning communique sometime in 2016, declaring that they would not support Mugabe's candidature in the 2018 national elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,978 • Total comments across all topics: 277,515,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC