.com | Leaked Report: Mugabe 'in trouble with war vets'

A leaked confidential ministerial document has revealed that Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe , 92, might be in trouble after the country's former freedom fighters declared that they no longer want him to lead the southern African country. The war veterans, who called Mugabe "a genocidal dictator", issued a damning communique sometime in 2016, declaring that they would not support Mugabe's candidature in the 2018 national elections.

