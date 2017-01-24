.com | Harare flood victims say state has abandoned them
Harare Three weeks of incessant rain have collapsed houses and caused unsanitary conditions that are causing residents of Harare's townships to fear for their health. GroundUp reports that the informal settlement of Hopley Farm, home to many of the people pushed out of the centre of Harare by President Robert Mugabe's Operation Murambatsvina in 2005, is badly affected.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
