.com | Harare flood victims say state has abandoned them

Harare Three weeks of incessant rain have collapsed houses and caused unsanitary conditions that are causing residents of Harare's townships to fear for their health. GroundUp reports that the informal settlement of Hopley Farm, home to many of the people pushed out of the centre of Harare by President Robert Mugabe's Operation Murambatsvina in 2005, is badly affected.

