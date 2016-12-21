.com | Eviction of 170 Zim farmers: Group believes SA is 'involved'
A Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to three years in jail after he admitted to stealing property worth $1 310 from his two neighbours so he could raise money to "buy Christmas groceries", a report says. Cape Town Zimbabwe's Affirmative Action Group has moved to stop government from evicting at least 170 new farmers from a Triangle Ranch in Masvingo, a report says.
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
