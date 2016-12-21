.com | Eviction of 170 Zim farmers: G...

.com | Eviction of 170 Zim farmers: Group believes SA is 'involved'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: News24

A Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to three years in jail after he admitted to stealing property worth $1 310 from his two neighbours so he could raise money to "buy Christmas groceries", a report says. Cape Town Zimbabwe's Affirmative Action Group has moved to stop government from evicting at least 170 new farmers from a Triangle Ranch in Masvingo, a report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,999

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC