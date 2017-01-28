.com | Black mamba kills girl, 10, as she collects wild fruits in the bush
The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania has reportedly described Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema as "a Western agent sent to disrupt [African] revolutionary parties", following his recent attack on President Robert Mugabe. Bulawayo - A 10-year-old girl reportedly died in Zimbabwe's Mangwe village after she was bitten by a black mamba while collecting wild fruits in the bush, a report said on Saturday.
