Boy(8) pushed into crocodile dam by u...

Boy(8) pushed into crocodile dam by uncle, survives the horror

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

Tadiwa Mukuwe an 8-year-old boy from Bikita is lucky to be alive after two crocodiles chewed his hand and broke it at various points between his shoulder and the elbow. He was taking a bath with my young brother of the same age at Manjirenji Dam when my brother pushed him into the water leading to the attack by the two crocodiles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,011 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC