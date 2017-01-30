Boy(8) pushed into crocodile dam by uncle, survives the horror

Tadiwa Mukuwe an 8-year-old boy from Bikita is lucky to be alive after two crocodiles chewed his hand and broke it at various points between his shoulder and the elbow. He was taking a bath with my young brother of the same age at Manjirenji Dam when my brother pushed him into the water leading to the attack by the two crocodiles.

