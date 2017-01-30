AU Summit Agenda Obscures the Real, Off-Book, Work of African Summit
As is often the case at African Union summits, the ambitious official theme, this year it's "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth", is not the main draw. As is often the case, Africa's messy, exciting politics is.
