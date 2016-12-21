Zimbabwe: ZRP to Continue Monitoring ...

Zimbabwe: ZRP to Continue Monitoring Cops

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue monitoring officers deployed at roadblocks and those carrying out other duties as part of its ongoing measures to curb corruption, a senior police officer said yesterday. Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said measures would always be put in place to monitor officers while executing their duties.

