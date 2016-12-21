Zimbabwe: ZPC Targets Funding Deal By March 2017

Zimbabwe: ZPC Targets Funding Deal By...

9 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Zimbabwe Power Company expects to reach financial closure for the $1,5 billion expansion of Hwange Power Station by March next year, managing director Engineer Noah Gwariro has said. Eng Gwariro said that considerable progress has been made towards fulfilling the conditions for the Hwange expansion project.

