Zimbabwe: ZPC Seeks to Use U.S.$14 Million of Bond Towards Kariba

The Zimbabwe Power Company is seeking permission from bondholders to divert $14 million it raised under the $50 million bond for re-powering the Harare Power Station, to finance completion of Kariba South Power Station, the utility's financial advisors said.In a circular to bond holders, the advisors said ZPC submitted a request for a change of use of the bond proceeds raised by the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe for the Repowering of Harare Power Station under the $50 million bond issue .

