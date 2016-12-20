Zimbabwe: 'Zim Has Enough Grain Till ...

Zimbabwe: 'Zim Has Enough Grain Till Harvest'

Zimbabwe has enough grain in stock to cater for thousands of vulnerable households, as Government remains committed to ensuring that no one starves until the next harvest. Addressing stakeholders at the fourth multi-stakeholder consultative meeting in Harare yesterday, Grain Task Force member Air Commodore Josphat Marangwanda said all vulnerable families would be catered for.

