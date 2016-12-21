Zimbabwe: Zim-China Wanjin Joint Venture Bears Fruit
The long standing partnership between the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and its Chinese partners has significantly contributed to mechanisation and full utilisation of land as more than 2 000 hectares have been put under various crops in Mashonaland West province.Consummated as a buffer against sanctions-induced food shortages, the Zim-China Wanjin Agricultural Development Company, has managed to put 1240ha of land under maize. At least 530ha of the total land under the maize crop is being supported through Government initiated Command Agriculture Programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ...
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC