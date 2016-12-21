Zimbabwe: Zim-China Wanjin Joint Vent...

Zimbabwe: Zim-China Wanjin Joint Venture Bears Fruit

The long standing partnership between the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and its Chinese partners has significantly contributed to mechanisation and full utilisation of land as more than 2 000 hectares have been put under various crops in Mashonaland West province.Consummated as a buffer against sanctions-induced food shortages, the Zim-China Wanjin Agricultural Development Company, has managed to put 1240ha of land under maize. At least 530ha of the total land under the maize crop is being supported through Government initiated Command Agriculture Programme.

