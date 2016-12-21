Zimbabwe: We Have Skills But No Money - Acting President Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe: We Have Skills But No Money...

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Government contracts foreign companies to undertake multi-million dollar infrastructure projects because of limited financial capacity, but the country possesses the skills to undertake such projects.The Acting President said Government is in the process of dualising the Harare-Beitbridge road, Harare-Chirundu road and will construct a ring-road around Harare, using contracted foreign firms due to lack of financial resources to fund the projects. Government recently signed an agreement with Swedish firm Geiger International for the dualisation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway.

