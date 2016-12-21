Zimbabwe water crisis gives rise to b...

Zimbabwe water crisis gives rise to backdoor sellers

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: New Vision

From jobless youths hired to dig wells to illegal sellers supplying water in buckets and large tanks, some enterprising Zimbabweans are cashing in on the country's desperate water shortages. Zimbabwe's long-standing water supply problems have been worsened by a severe drought ravaging the southern African region.

