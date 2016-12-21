Zimbabwe: U.S.$89 Million Zambezi Bud...

Zimbabwe: U.S.$89 Million Zambezi Budget Gets Nod

Zimbabwe and Zambia have approved the Zambezi River Authority budget of $89 million for 2017. The nod was given during the 34th Session of the Council of Ministers' meeting in Victoria Falls last Thursday.The countries' respective ministers of finance and energy under the ambit of the Council of Ministers issued a joint communiqu after the meeting.

