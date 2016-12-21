Zimbabwe: Typhoid Kills One, Nine Hos...

Zimbabwe: Typhoid Kills One, Nine Hospitalised

A suspected typhoid outbreak is feared to have hit Harare amid reports that one person has died so far, while nine others have been hospitalised. Thirty more people have been treated and discharged.

