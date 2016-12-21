Zimbabwe: Two Heads, Two Deputies As Schools Uninspected Since 1980
The extent of chaos in the education sector is such that some schools have two headmasters and two deputy headmasters as some of them have never been inspected since 1980, an audit has revealed. According to a Public Service Commission audit, government is losing annual revenue of $3 million to District Education Officers who are not visiting schools to supervise teachers.
