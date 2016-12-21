Zimbabwe: Reserve Bank Increases Bond...

Zimbabwe: Reserve Bank Increases Bond Note Withdrawal Limits

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: AllAfrica.com

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has, with immediate effect, increased daily bond note withdrawal limits to $100 per day and $300 per week. In a statement released Tuesday, the RBZ attributed this development to the need to ensure that the banking public is not continuously constrained by the lower withdrawal limits.

