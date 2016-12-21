Zimbabwe: Relief for Chikurubi Female...

Zimbabwe: Relief for Chikurubi Female Inmates

Female inmates at Chikurubi Female Prison received 4 500 packets of sanitary wear from Heart of a Woman Trust in Harare. The pads were donated by well-wishers who took part in the "pad party" campaign held on December 17.The donation is aimed at improving hygiene in female prisons.

Chicago, IL

