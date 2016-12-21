Zimbabwe: Power Tariff Hike - Efficie...

Zimbabwe: Power Tariff Hike - Efficiency Must Come First

Monday Dec 19

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa warned Zimbabweans during debate in Parliament over a $1 billion loan to renovate and extend Hwange Power Station that electricity tariffs would have to rise to service this loan and others taken out to keep the lights on in the country and allow industrial expansion. We have always agreed that tariffs need to be reviewed and probably raised, since much of the present shortages here and in the region are because no one wanted to hike tariffs earlier to pay for new stations when they were first needed.

Chicago, IL

