Zimbabwe: No Party Is Too Small for 2018 Coalition - Prof Ncube

N leader Professor Welshman Ncube has called for a grand coalition that is inclusive of all opposition political parties regardless of their status, to challenge President Mugabe in the 2018 harmonised elections. This comes after MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai last week set conditions for a possible coalition with Zimbabwe People First leader Dr Joice Mujuru and Prof Ncube's MDC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.