Zimbabwe: No Party Is Too Small for 2...

Zimbabwe: No Party Is Too Small for 2018 Coalition - Prof Ncube

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

N leader Professor Welshman Ncube has called for a grand coalition that is inclusive of all opposition political parties regardless of their status, to challenge President Mugabe in the 2018 harmonised elections. This comes after MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai last week set conditions for a possible coalition with Zimbabwe People First leader Dr Joice Mujuru and Prof Ncube's MDC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,442

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC