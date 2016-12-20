Zimbabwe: No Forex for Prepaid Meters - Undenge
Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge has blamed the failure to install prepaid electricity meters in outstanding homes and businesses to the shortage of foreign currency. Addressing Parliament last week, Minister Undenge said 576 000 prepaid electricity meters have been installed in homes and business premises throughout Zimbabwe since the prepaid meter installation programme began.
