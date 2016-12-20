Zimbabwe: No Forex for Prepaid Meters...

Zimbabwe: No Forex for Prepaid Meters - Undenge

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge has blamed the failure to install prepaid electricity meters in outstanding homes and businesses to the shortage of foreign currency. Addressing Parliament last week, Minister Undenge said 576 000 prepaid electricity meters have been installed in homes and business premises throughout Zimbabwe since the prepaid meter installation programme began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,829 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,675

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC