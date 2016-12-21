Zimbabwe: Netone Scam Gets Nastier
Fired NetOne boss Mr Reward Kangai reportedly caused the installation of base station towers at relatives' homes for them to enjoy lucrative rentals from the parastatal. In some instances the beneficiaries are said to have received huge payments in advance, it has emerged.
