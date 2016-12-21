Zimbabwe: Mwenezi East MP Moyo Dies
The legislator had of late been in and out of hospital and those close to him said he was wheelchair bound owing to ill-health. Cde Moyo became legislator after winning a by-election replacing Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, who was expelled from the ruling party and subsequently from Parliament for his links with Zimbabwe People First leader Dr Joice Mujuru.
