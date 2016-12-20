Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Annual Holiday to Far East Set to Cost U.S.$6 million

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's month-long annual vacation in the Far East is set to gobble over $6m at a time when the southern African country's economy is in a deep plunge. Zimbabwean authorities are failing to service the wage bill, the country's financial sector has been hit by a crippling liquidity crisis and at least 90% of the country's citizens are unemployed.

