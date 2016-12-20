Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Annual Holiday to ...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Annual Holiday to Far East Set to Cost U.S.$6 million

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's month-long annual vacation in the Far East is set to gobble over $6m at a time when the southern African country's economy is in a deep plunge. Zimbabwean authorities are failing to service the wage bill, the country's financial sector has been hit by a crippling liquidity crisis and at least 90% of the country's citizens are unemployed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC