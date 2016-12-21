Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Admits Zanu-PF Abuse of State Resources

ACTING President Emmerson Mnangagwa has let the cat out of the bag, admitting the Zanu PF led government has been distributing farming inputs as a vote buying gimmick. Mnangagwa, one of the country's two vice presidents, was speaking during a tour of farms in Mashonaland Central Thursday to assess the progress of government's Command Agriculture scheme.

