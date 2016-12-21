Zimbabwe: Mliswa Says All Parties Sin...

Zimbabwe: Mliswa Says All Parties Sinking, Count Me Out

13 hrs ago

NORTON MP, Temba Mliswa, said he is joining any political party in the near future not only because they are all "sinking" but also because they lack vision, direction and respect for both the electorate and their senior membership. In October, Mliswa contested and won the Norton constituency by-election which had been left vacant by former War Veterans minister, Chris Mutsvangwa, following his expulsion from both Zanu PF and government for insubordination.

Chicago, IL

