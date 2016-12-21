Zimbabwe misses deadline for paying W...

Zimbabwe misses deadline for paying World Bank, ADB

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Iol.co.za

Zimbabwe has now officially gone back on its agreement to pay its four main international debtors simultaneously and has said it does not know when it will clear its massive bill to financial institutions so it can borrow again. Without new loans economists say Zimbabwe will not be able to emerge from its present financial crisis which is nearly as bad as when the economy froze in 2008 and it was forced to abandon the Zimbabwe dollar when it became worthless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,646 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,459

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC