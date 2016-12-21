Zimbabwe misses deadline for paying World Bank, ADB
Zimbabwe has now officially gone back on its agreement to pay its four main international debtors simultaneously and has said it does not know when it will clear its massive bill to financial institutions so it can borrow again. Without new loans economists say Zimbabwe will not be able to emerge from its present financial crisis which is nearly as bad as when the economy froze in 2008 and it was forced to abandon the Zimbabwe dollar when it became worthless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
