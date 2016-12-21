Zimbabwe: Minister Mathema Weds 23 Year Old Lover
IMAGES have emerged showing a jovial Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Cain Mathema dancing after he had officially married his 23 year old lover on Thursday. The minister celebrated Unity Day in style as he wedded his youthful wife Bathabetsoe Nare at a colourful wedding at Southerton Comfort Lodge in Bulawayo.
