Zimbabwe: Lafarge Loses U.S.$350k to Dealer

Zimbabwe: Lafarge Loses U.S.$350k to Dealer

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe allegedly lost 1 503 tonnes of cement worth about $350 000 to Building Centre in a botched storage deal. Candellar Investments Ltd trading as Building Centre and its director, Saim Sirdar , appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube facing theft of trust property charges.

