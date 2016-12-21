Zimbabwe: Judge Orders Grace Mugabe to Return Seized Diamond Ring

A Harare judge has ordered Zimbabwe's controversial First Lady Grace Mugabe to return three properties that she seized from a Lebanese businessman in a botched US$1.35m diamond ring deal. High Court judge Clement Phiri on Wednesday ordered President Robert Mugabe's wife to remove her representatives from the properties that she seized after Lebanese national Jamal Ahmed failed to repay the money that was paid by her for a polished diamond ring.

