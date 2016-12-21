Zimbabwe: It's Official, Mugabe to Be Life President for Zimbabwe
In an astonishing and startling development, nonagenarian Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was officially endorsed the sole Zanu PF candidate for 2018 watershed election. Mugabe, who is 92 years will be 94 when the economically troubled southern African nation goes into another election to choose the country's Head of State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ...
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC