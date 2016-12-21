Zimbabwe: It's Official, Mugabe to Be...

Zimbabwe: It's Official, Mugabe to Be Life President for Zimbabwe

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: AllAfrica.com

In an astonishing and startling development, nonagenarian Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was officially endorsed the sole Zanu PF candidate for 2018 watershed election. Mugabe, who is 92 years will be 94 when the economically troubled southern African nation goes into another election to choose the country's Head of State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC