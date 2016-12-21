Zimbabwe: Harare City Owed U.S.$550 M...

Zimbabwe: Harare City Owed U.S.$550 Million

The Harare City Council is now owed more than $550 million in unpaid rates and bills by residents, Government departments and businesses, it has been learnt. The local authority, however, hopes that the situation will improve as residents are now embracing the various bill payment platforms including the availability of cash through bond notes.

Chicago, IL

