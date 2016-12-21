Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe 'Pays Military...

Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe 'Pays Military Debt to China With 35 Elephants' - Report

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly been embroiled in yet another controversy after it emerged that she allegedly used the country's animals to settle a Democratic Republic of Congo debt. According to The Times, Grace sent a "menagerie of safari animals to a Chinese wildlife park to pay for military uniforms for the DRC".

