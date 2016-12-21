Zimbabwe: Govt Bans Regalia Resembling Army Uniforms

THE Zimbabwe National Army is warning Zimbabweans against wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms as it is illegal in terms of the Defence Act. In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe National Army, through its Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore, said it noted with grave concern a proliferation in the sale and wearing of military regalia by the public.

