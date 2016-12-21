Zimbabwe: Govt Bans Regalia Resemblin...

Zimbabwe: Govt Bans Regalia Resembling Army Uniforms

Read more: AllAfrica.com

THE Zimbabwe National Army is warning Zimbabweans against wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms as it is illegal in terms of the Defence Act. In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe National Army, through its Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore, said it noted with grave concern a proliferation in the sale and wearing of military regalia by the public.

Chicago, IL

