Zimbabwe: Catholic Priest Condemns Grace Mugabe's U.S.$1 Million Diamond Ring

A Roman Catholic priest has castigated the First Lady Grace Mugabe for acquiring a $1, 3 million diamond ring at a time when Zimbabweans were going hungry. Father Rungano of St Johns Parish in Budiriro was speaking at a funeral service for one Theresa Bukuta who collapsed on her way to Zimbabwe from South Africa recently.

