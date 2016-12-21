Zimbabwe: Catholic Priest Condemns Grace Mugabe's U.S.$1 Million Diamond Ring
A Roman Catholic priest has castigated the First Lady Grace Mugabe for acquiring a $1, 3 million diamond ring at a time when Zimbabweans were going hungry. Father Rungano of St Johns Parish in Budiriro was speaking at a funeral service for one Theresa Bukuta who collapsed on her way to Zimbabwe from South Africa recently.
Read more at AllAfrica.com.
