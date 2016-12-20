Zimbabwe: 2018 Election All-Oppositio...

Zimbabwe: 2018 Election All-Opposition Coalition Anti-Democracy?

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

National Constitutional Assembly President Professor Lovemore Madhuku says his party is neither interested nor involved in any coalition talks as the whole idea is against the principle of a multi-party democracy. He said this as a number of parties are currently involved in talks aimed at forming a strong pact to challenge President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF in the 2018 harmonized elections.

Chicago, IL

