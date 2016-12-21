Zimbabwe: 2016 - the Year the Elderly...

Zimbabwe: 2016 - the Year the Elderly Shone

The year 2016 was the year when a number of stories about Zimbabwe's senior citizens came to light. Punctuated by an unbelievable warmth and traces of humanity slowly eroding in the post millennial world, the elderly emerged with some of the most sobering stories.From a woman achieving her lifelong dream, to a man attaining his driver's licence in his 80s.

Chicago, IL

