Ten Things You Need to Know Today: Sunday 18 Dec 2016

Sunday Dec 18

Anyone wishing to hold public office may be required to swear an oath of allegiance to British values, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has hinted. The pledge would be expected to cover elected officials, civil servants and council workers.

Chicago, IL

