South Africa: Self-Taught Artist Draws Portraits for People At Khayelitsha Mall
Self-taught artist Norman Mackolisky, 23, from Khayelitsha Harare 38 section, uses his art to overcome the many challenges he has faced. His imaginative works reflect sadness' grief' pain' happiness' love and sometimes even hatred.
