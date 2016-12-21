South Africa: Donkey Cart in River Us...

South Africa: Donkey Cart in River Used to Smuggle Groceries to Zim

Smugglers using a donkey cart in the Limpopo River to sneak groceries into Zimbabwe were intercepted by police officers who spotted them from a helicopter. The police operation on Wednesday comes barely a week after officers, also in a chopper, discovered smugglers used donkeys to try and pull a stolen vehicle across the river.

Chicago, IL

