Setting sun apparition

Yesterday

"A couple of bright blobs of orange light appeared for one minute in almost the exact position where the sun usually sets for the few days around our summer solstice." On an overcast Sunday - December 18, 2016 - the view to the west was obscured by cloud and light rain over Chikanga Township, Zimbabwe with no expected chance of seeing the sun.

Chicago, IL

