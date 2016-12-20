Internet governance should be a colle...

Internet governance should be a collective effort

Thursday Dec 22

The recent slam on the so-called social media abuse by President Robert Mugabe should be taken seriously, as his words are not mere words, but, a command to his ministers. The Zimbabweans should bear in mind that this has a strong bearing to their freedoms of access to information and expression respectively.

Chicago, IL

