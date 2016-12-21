Government money printing deal sparks fears of backlash

Kampala- As president Robert Mugabe printed trillions of worthless Zimbabwean dollars, inflation went wild, rising from 1,000 per cent in 2006 to 12,000 per cent in one year, so high that the country's Central Bank was forced to chop 10 zeros off the currency to ensure that the calculators are not overwhelmed by hyperinflation. And in the midst of what independent economists and Opposition politicians have called "craziness", Zimbabwe became the most famous case of hyperinflation in modern history to the extent that citizens, especially in the capital Harare, needed a wheelbarrow to carry the bank notes needed to purchase a piece of bread and other small things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.