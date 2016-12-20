Geopolitical News Analysis and Forecasting | Geopolitical Monitor

Geopolitical News Analysis and Foreca...

Further instability and mass emigration under President Robert Mugabe is a threat to both Zimbabwe and the region as neighboring countries face a refugee crisis. Fueled by the Cold War and transnational corporate interests, the U.S. has covertly tinkered with the governments of Latin American countries since World War 2, producing an extremely violent and unstable political climate.

