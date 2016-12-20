.com | Top Africa stories: Zim DRC, N...

.com | Top Africa stories: Zim DRC, Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News24

Cape Town The Zimbabwean embassy in China has reportedly denied reports that Zimbabwe exported a variety of wild animals to settle a Democratic Republic of Congo debt. The Times newspaper reported on Monday that First Lady Grace Mugabe recently sent a "menagerie of safari animals to Chinese wildlife park to pay for military uniforms for the DRC".

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,829 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,657

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC