.com | Top Africa stories: Nigeria, Z...

.com | Top Africa stories: Nigeria, Zim, Gambia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: News24

Nigerian pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations , TB Joshua, has released his prophetic message for 2017. In a video posted to YouTube recently, Joshua makes a rather "alarming" prophecy about Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari and the country's economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC