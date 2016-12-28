.com | Red carpet wobbles, a birthday party and bond notes: Did Mugabe do ANYTHING in 2016?
A Zimbabwean priest has reportedly labelled First Lady Grace Mugabe "loveless" for "acquiring" a $1.35m diamond ring "at a time when Zimbabweans were going hungry". Harare - Didn't retire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ...
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC