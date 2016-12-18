Bond Note currency dealer loses $17 800, Mzansi SA style robberies on rise
A Harare woman engaging in foreign currency trade lost a substantial amount of money to men who approached her pretending to be law enforcement officers. The woman who refused to be identified as she is trading bond notes on the illegal market lost about US$17 800 in cash to 3 heavily armed robbers who approached her in the city centre pretending to be detectives.
