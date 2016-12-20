Bench talk boosts mental health in Zimbabwe

Talking to a trained community health worker once a week, on a simple wooden seat in a health clinic, can make a difference to the lives of people affected by mental disorders such as anxiety or depression, according to a clinical trial in Harare, Zimbabwe. The study, published in the journal JAMA this week , found that patients who used the 'friendship benches' for support were less likely to have symptoms than patients who received standard treatment.

