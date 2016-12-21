Art Projects at London Art Fair 2017:...

Art Projects at London Art Fair 2017: Highlights and 'Dialogues' collaborations announced

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

London Art Fair has announced highlights of the most international Art Projects to date, including; A curated showcase of the freshest contemporary art from across the world Dialogues', a series of five collaborations between UK and international galleries guest curated by Miguel Amado Over 40% non-UK exhibitors Focussed solo presentations from artists including Chris Agnew , Victoria Lucas and Yong Il Shin The De'Longhi Art Projects Artist Award will award one artist with 2,500 Dedicated to cultivating a community of emerging international galleries and artists, Art Projects has established itself as an important platform for galleries to showcase the most stimulating contemporary practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC