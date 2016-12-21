Art Projects at London Art Fair 2017: Highlights and 'Dialogues' collaborations announced
London Art Fair has announced highlights of the most international Art Projects to date, including; A curated showcase of the freshest contemporary art from across the world Dialogues', a series of five collaborations between UK and international galleries guest curated by Miguel Amado Over 40% non-UK exhibitors Focussed solo presentations from artists including Chris Agnew , Victoria Lucas and Yong Il Shin The De'Longhi Art Projects Artist Award will award one artist with 2,500 Dedicated to cultivating a community of emerging international galleries and artists, Art Projects has established itself as an important platform for galleries to showcase the most stimulating contemporary practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ...
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC